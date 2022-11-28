The Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Information Center, among other organizations, are putting final touches on several holiday events planned for the weekend.

While technically not the weekend, the Light Up A Life Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Home Health Care, 363 Academy Ave., Bishop. Friends and loved ones are honored, remembered or memorialized. Light refreshments will be served following the tree lighting. Everyone is welcome. A gift of $10 will light a bulb in their honor while supporting the good works of hospice care. Call Pioneer Home Health Care to sponsor light(s); (760) 872-4663 or visit 363 Academy Ave.

