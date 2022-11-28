The Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Information Center, among other organizations, are putting final touches on several holiday events planned for the weekend.
While technically not the weekend, the Light Up A Life Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Home Health Care, 363 Academy Ave., Bishop. Friends and loved ones are honored, remembered or memorialized. Light refreshments will be served following the tree lighting. Everyone is welcome. A gift of $10 will light a bulb in their honor while supporting the good works of hospice care. Call Pioneer Home Health Care to sponsor light(s); (760) 872-4663 or visit 363 Academy Ave.
The Eastern California Museum in Independence on Friday is holding a holiday sale in the museum bookstore with 20% off on all books, notecards, journals and gifts. The museum, 155 N. Grant St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 760-878-0258 or email at bookstore@inyocounty.us.
Independence will see a couple of Christmas bazaars on Friday.
The Pioneer Methodist Church, 157 N. Washington Street, and Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery, located north of Independence, host Christmas bazaars featuring locally made arts and crafts and treats. The Methodist Church Bazaar is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Also on Friday, the Bishop Twin Theatre, 237 N. Main St., will be hosting “Whobilitation” from 6 - 9 p.m.. that will feature the movie “The Grinch,” which will start at 7 p.m. with $2 admission.
There will be a costume raffle in which the winner will receive gift certificates to Amigos Restaurant, the Back Alley, the Bishop Twin Theatre and a board game with goodies. There also will be a fudge contest with entries due in by 6:15 p.m. Friday. Winners, the first-place prize is $100 cash with a $50 second-place prize, will be announced before the movie.
On Saturday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church is having its annual Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the church parish hall, 849 N. Home St. There will be new vendors participating with a wide variety of handcrafted items. There will be a raffle and silent auction with items donated by local merchants and the crafters themselves. Lunch will be available.
There will be a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bishop Tribal Elders Building, 350 Barlow Lane, Bishop. The event will feature Native American arts and crafts, Indian taco sale and homemade baked goods. Vendor table, $30. For more information, call Pat Howard, (760) 937-5120, Pat Bengochia, (760) 937-0452, or Joane Hanson, (760) 258-5321.
After visiting the bazaar, residents and visitors can get ready for the Bishop Christmas parade organized by the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Movies.”
For more information, stop by the Bishop Chamber, 690 N. Main Street or call (760) 873-8405.
Just before the parade, Bishop Rotary Clubs will host the annual Santa Mile Fun Run and immediately after the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony in front of the Bishop City Park.
The Eastside Guesthouse and Bivy, 777 N. Main St., Bishop, will be hosting a Christmas Mart from 5 - 8 p.m. following the Christmas parade with hot mulled wine, hot chocolate, Pino Pies, tasty treats and handmade items for sale.
Also on Saturday, the Independence community nonprofit group PAWS is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest and Bingo at the Independence Legion Hall, 201 South Edwards Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Carson Colorado Railway, and costs $25 per person and $40 for a couple. Bring a dish for the potluck. Prizes will be awarded for the Ugly Christmas Sweater “winners.”
The Eastern California Museum in Independence will provide Christmas art, readings, cocoa and cookies at 3 p.m. in addition to compliment its holiday sale in the museum bookstore with 20% off on all books, notecards, journals and gifts. The museum, 155 N. Grant St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The holiday sale continues Sunday.
The Independence Christmas tree will light up at 5 p.m. Saturday. The tree is across the street from the historic Mary Austin House on 253 Market Street.
The Big Pine Civic Club and Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department are teaming up once again this year on Sunday to bring the Big Pine community Christmas tree lighting starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of highways 395 and 168 in the Big Pine Kiosk. There will be a special guest appearance by Santa Claus and singing by the High Sierra Chorus.
The Big Pine Fire Department will be helping Santa with the children’s stockings and the Civic Club will provide the refreshments.