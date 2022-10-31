“For half a century I have tried to promote the idea that mountaineering is best approached as a combination of picnic and pilgrimage. Mountain picnic-pilgrimage is short on aggression and long on satisfaction. I hope that I can show that mild mountaineering can be happily pursued through a long lifetime without posting records. Can a love affair be catalogued?”
– Smoke Blanchard, from his memoir, “Walking Up and Down
Smoke Blanchard’s love affair with the Eastern Sierra, Bishop and the Buttermilks makes up a large part of the new exhibit at the Eastern California Museum, titled, appropriately, “Smoke Blanchard: Mountain Ramblings, Picnics, and Pilgrimages.” In addition to presenting the pioneering rock climber’s life in Bishop, the exhibit also explores his expeditions to the notable mountain ranges and peaks in the United States and his trips “up and down” the world’s great mountain ranges.
Guest curator Andy Selters also presents Blanchard’s groundbreaking work as one of America’s first international mountain guides. Closer to home, the exhibit details Blanchard’s exploits and approach as head of the unique Palisade School of Mountaineering in Big Pine Canyon starting in 1970. The PSOM was the first commercial climbing school in California, and the many climbers he taught and mentored read like a who’s-who of the climbing world from that era. It was in the Palisades where Blanchard also developed a penchant for showing novices and just interested souls the joy of climbing without the toil and hardship of bagging sharp granite Sierra peaks.
“He took joy in bringing people into the mountains,” said Selters during the exhibit opening.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 29 edition of The Inyo Register.