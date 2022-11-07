A fentanyl awareness and education program held in Bishop Tuesday included a panel of experts who gave their perspective on the impact the drug is having locally in the area.
Arlene Brown, the recovery support navigator for Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s addiction treatment program, said when it comes to “fixing” what’s going on behind the scenes, “it’s not just law enforcement, it’s not just medication-assisted treatment, it’s not just one thing.”
“There’s a lot of reasons that people become addicted,” Brown said, adding that the panel discussion was aimed at addressing some of those issues.
The panel included Bishop Police Lt. Josh Ellsworth, Inyo County Probation Chief Jeff Thomson, Stephen Dondero, NIHD’s harm reduction specialist, Dr. Anne Goshgarian, an emergency and addiction medicine physician at NIHD, and Eric Sanders, the executive director for Bakersfield Recovery Services.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 5 edition of The Inyo Register.