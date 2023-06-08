Photo contest celebrates rural county life

A digital photography contest aimed at highlighting and celebrating life in California’s rural counties is currently accepting entries through the end of the month.
The contest, now in its seventh year, is sponsored by the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) in order to promote tourism and economic development in its member counties.
Inyo County’s Owens Valley and Sierra Nevada were the subject of last year’s grand prize winning photograph, taken by Jay Coberly of Modesto.
“The contest invites individuals to submit their photographs capturing life in rural California and showcasing the beautiful scenery, activities, communities, history, and charm of RCRC’s 40 member counties,” RCRC Communications Director Carolyn Jhajj said.
The contest is open to anyone in the general public age 18 and older, with a limit of three photos per person. Photo entries should be sent to photocontest@rcrcnet.org no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2023; must be the original work of the submitter; and must include:
• Location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken; and
• Photographer’s full name and email address.
The winning photo will be featured during the September RCRC Board of Directors meeting in Monterey County. The winning photo may also be used in various marketing materials or work products distributed throughout California and the U.S. throughout the next year. The grand prize winner will receive a $300 Visa gift card; second place, a $150 gift card; and third place, a $75 gift card.