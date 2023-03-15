Motorists are asked to respect road closures throughout Inyo and Mono counties as crews work to repair damage caused by the atmospheric river events that blew into the region Friday, March 10, and again on Tuesday, March 14.
The storms brought with them significant rain and snowfall, causing flooding, avalanches, and rock and mudslides.
There is widespread flooding, snow, and road damage across the Eastern Sierra. Both the Inyo and Mono county sheriff’s offices are receiving reports of motorists bypassing the closures, putting themselves and first responders at risk, further damaging routes, and delaying repair operations.
“Road closures are there for a reason,” said Inyo Sheriff Public Information Officer Carma Roper. “Road maintenance and repair crews have been working nonstop to ensure that people have road access – please be courteous and patient.”
The latest status update for Inyo County shows at least 11 roads or portions of roads closed from the Round Valley area to Lone Pine, including Lower Rock Creek, Pine Creek, Pleasant Valley, Chalk Bluff, Mazourka Canyon, Foothill, Moffat Ranch, Movie, Tinnemaha, Glacier Lodge, Tungsten City, South Lake, and LP Narrow Gauge roads. (Visit ready.inyocounty.us for the latest.) These are in addition to routes closed by Caltrans, the U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management.
Emergency responders warn that impacts from the storms could be long-lasting and substantial, especially as spring runoff begins.
For the latest information, visit https://ready.inyocounty.us, a site designed to serve as a one-stop-shop for authoritative and near-real-time information coming from the storm incidents.
Individuals who do not have access to the internet and ability to use the Ready Inyo website are encouraged to call 2-1-1. This non-emergency phone service will provide information similar to what is maintained on the Ready Inyo website, as well as the ability to access other County resources via phone.
Anyone seeking more information about the storm and storm response is urged to call this number – NOT 9-1-1, which is intended for life safety issues only.