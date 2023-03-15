Lower Rock Creek Road

Lower Rock Creek Road was one of the county roads severely damaged in the latest rain storm.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo County

Motorists are asked to respect road closures throughout Inyo and Mono counties as crews work to repair damage caused by the atmospheric river events that blew into the region Friday, March 10, and again on Tuesday, March 14.

The storms brought with them significant rain and snowfall, causing flooding, avalanches, and rock and mudslides.

