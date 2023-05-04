Parts of City Park off limits due to potential flooding concerns

The city of Bishop and allied agencies have identified potential flooding concerns within the creek corridor at the City Park, the city of Bishop announced Tuesday.
To allow for maintenance of the creek, the Bishop City Park will have extremely restricted access through May 8.
Recreation within the central areas of the park will be limited and/or closed to the public and park usage is not advised. Areas including the playgrounds, skate park, rear pavilion, pond gazebo and tennis courts will be restricted during maintenance operations.
There will be no access to the core areas of the park from Horace Albright Avenue.
The city of Bishop, in conjunction with additional agencies will be accessing and preforming watershed maintenance in preparation for the projected high levels of runoff.