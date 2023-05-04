Parts of City Park off limits due to potential flooding concerns

Swift-moving water is shown undercutting the banks of the canal running through the Bishop City Park, one of the impacts the park is seeing from the start off the runoff.

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

The city of Bishop and allied agencies have identified potential flooding concerns within the creek corridor at the City Park, the city of Bishop announced Tuesday.

To allow for maintenance of the creek, the Bishop City Park will have extremely restricted access through May 8.

