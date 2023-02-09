National Park Service (NPS) staff assisted hikers in two separate incidents on Sunday, Feb. 5. Park rangers carried a woman with a broken leg out of Mosaic Canyon and located a man who had separated from his group on Wildrose Peak Trail.

Mosaic Canyon is a popular family-friendly hike in a narrow canyon lined with polished marble walls. A woman from Illinois in her 30s broke her tibia and ruptured her ACL while hiking.  

