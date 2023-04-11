The Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation invites the community to participate in the 10th Annual Lone Pine Tribal Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Gymnasium located at 1145 E-Sha Lane.  

Event schedule (April 29)

