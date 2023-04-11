The Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation invites the community to participate in the 10th Annual Lone Pine Tribal Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Gymnasium located at 1145 E-Sha Lane.
Event schedule (April 29)
9 - 10 a.m. – Reservation Roads clean-up. Meet at the Tribal Gymnasium at 9 a.m. Groups will be assigned to designated roadways for a team clean-up activity. Bring hats, water bottle, gloves and sunscreen. (Safety vests, trash grabbers and bags will be supplied.)
10 a.m. - noon – Community Outreach Fair. Outreach activities will include: water conservation/watershed protection, energy efficiency, indoor air pollution education, bioremediation, gardening, food preservation, and more. There will be raffle prize give-a-ways throughout the event.
Noon - 12:30 p.m. – Participant Luncheon.
Collaborative partners for the event include Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation administration, Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Environmental Department, Owens Valley Career Development Center-Lone Pine Tribal TANF.
For more information, contact Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Environmental Director Mel Joseph, (760) 876-4690.