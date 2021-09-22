While there will not be any category dance competition at the Pabanamanina/Bishop Pow Wow that kicks off on Friday, organizers say , there will be many “specials” to fill the weekend.
The Pabanamanina/Bishop Pow Wow Committee has organized a pow wow for more than 30 years. This year’s pow wow will be a three-day social event to be held at the arbor located across the street from the Wanaaha Casino.
Organizers say that having a social pow wow will take away the hustle and stress of a large competitive pow wow. The social pow wow, however, will bring fun and a more leisurely atmosphere for dancers, singers and spectators.
Kicking off the weekend will be the Pabanamanina Princess Pageant at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 under the tent located at the pow wow grounds.
Young ladies will be vying for the privilege to wear the tribe’s beaded crowns to represent the pow wow for a year. Each young lady has been selling tickets and personally preparing to model their regalia, show her dancing skills and public speaking ability.
The committee would like to wish best of luck to the young ladies competing for Miss Pabanamanina: Jesse Dewey, Chesney Sampson, Nosidutsí Renee Lewis, Ashley Johnston and Lanaiya Momberg; and to those vying for Junior Miss Pabanamanina: Laviya Williams, Sidonee Spoonhunter and LilyAnna Tsíyabu Lewis.
Organizers say the most special event to be held Saturday afternoon after the first grand entry will be the Tiny Miss Pabanamanina princess contest where “the most precious contestants” will compete for the crown in the arbor: Jada Stone, Harlaè Dewey, Misty Williams, Emerson Orihuela, Tinsley Williams and SaMahpiya Rave.
The event’s head staff, outgoing royalty, and community members are sponsoring “specials” for almost every dance category. Dancers will have an opportunity to compete for prizes and cash specific to the special being offered.
• Head Man, Robert Piper Jr. - Nuumu Style Tsabiya/Hand drum (Friday) and Northern Traditional 15+ (Sunday)
• Head Woman, Charlene Redner - Nuumu Hüüpí’Nüüga (Saturday)
• Head Teen Boy, Dre Smoker - Potato Dance (Sunday)
•Head Teen Girl, Uriah Martinez - Jr. and Teen Jingle (Saturday)
• Head Jr. Boy, PaHa David - all ages Grass Dancer Special (Saturday)
• Head Jr. Girl, Tage Faithful - TBA
• Head Tiny Tot Boy, Darren Delgado Jr. - All Tiny Tot Boys (Saturday)
• Head Tiny Tot Girl, Jada Stone - All Tiny Tot Girls (Friday)
• Jazmyn Dondero, Miss Bishop Paiute Tribe - Old Style Iron Woman Jingle (Sunday)
Katelynn Johnston, Miss Pabanamanina - Sweetheart Special (Saturday)
Ashley Johnston, Jr. Miss Pabanamanina - All Jr. Girls Special (Friday)
Tiponi Talas, Tiny Miss Pabanamanina - Jr. Girls Fancy Shawl (Saturday)
Organziers said they would like to thank the Bishop Tribe and Wanaaha Casino for their sponsorship, Jeff Romero, Joyce White, and Crystal Andreas for sponsoring our Tiny Tots exhibitions, and the sponsors of the following additional specials:
Leviya Williams - Switch dance (Friday)
Tinsley Williams - Dash and Grab (Saturday)
Luv luv Dewey - all Tiny Tots (Saturday)
The family of Skylar Amisone - Mens Traditional (Saturday)
The traditional event of the hand drum/clapper singing contest (Sunday) will also be held but the pow wow committee compliments the weekend with a special $1,000 Winner Take All Men’s Traditional and Women’s Fancy contests Saturday night.
The community is invited to bring their lawn chair and join the arbor.
Organizers say visitors and participants have always enjoyed the atmosphere of the annual pow wow. Sitting under an arbor covered with willows for shade, grassy dance arena, making and renewing friendships, browsing craft vendors, deciding what to eat from the food vendors and not to mention taking in the beautiful autumn weather and scenery of the Eastern Sierras.
COVID-19 protocols, including masking, will be enforced at the event.