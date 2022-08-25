artment of Water and Power (LADWP) will release higher-than-normal water down the Owens River Gorge from Aug. 29-Sept. 6, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mono County. This channel maintenance will help improve fishery and wildlife habitat along the 10-mile stretch of river between the Upper Gorge Power Plant and Pleasant Valley Reservoir.
The public is advised to avoid the area due to hazardous conditions. No public access will be allowed within the Owens River Gorge from Long Valley Dam to the Control Gorge Power Plant.