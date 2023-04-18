Owens Lake Bird Festival

A group of birders use telescopes to check out some of the wildlife in the Department of Fish and Wildlife-managed Cartago Springs Wildlife Area during the first annual Owens Lake Bird Festival.

 Photo by Mike Prather

Since 2015, Friends of the Inyo’s Owens Lake Bird Festival (OLBF) has been celebrating the migration of thousands of birds as they alight at Owens Lake to replenish their strength before continuing on their hemispheric journey along the Pacific Flyway, which extends from Alaska to Patagonia.

During COVID, the festival migrated to Zoom, then flew back to being a live event in 2022, albeit scaled down to one day. This April, the festival returns to its pre-COVID format.

