Friends of the Inyo, with sponsorship support from Matabolic Studio, Inyo County and AltaOne Federal Credit Union with branches in Bishop and Lone Pine, is pleased to announce that the Owens Lake Bird Festival is back this April, with birding tours on and off the famous Owens Lake, as well as photography, advocacy, botany, mining history, and film history tours.  

Following close to a week of ticket sales exclusively for Friends of the Inyo members, the organization is now opening up sales to the general public as well.  

Tags

Recommended for you