Friends of the Inyo, with sponsorship support from Matabolic Studio, Inyo County and AltaOne Federal Credit Union with branches in Bishop and Lone Pine, is pleased to announce that the Owens Lake Bird Festival is back this April, with birding tours on and off the famous Owens Lake, as well as photography, advocacy, botany, mining history, and film history tours.
Following close to a week of ticket sales exclusively for Friends of the Inyo members, the organization is now opening up sales to the general public as well.
The festival will take place as follows:
•Friday, April 21: Happy Hour and Check-in at FOI’s Lone Pine Office, 142 E. Bush Street, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. (optional)
•Saturday, April 22: Half-day morning and afternoon tours, as well as full-day tours starting from the parking lot of the Lone Pine Museum of Western Film History, 701 S. Main Street.
The day will end with a celebratory catered dinner (optional), also at the museum, starting at 6 p.m., and featuring local speakers, two film screenings and a silent auction with goods donated by local businesses.
•Sunday, April 23: Morning half-day tours, also starting from the museum.
“More than just an amazing birding opportunity, there is something for everyone at the Owens Lake Bird Festival as we celebrate the amazing history and wildlife of Southern Inyo County,” according to organizers. “All of us at Friends of the Inyo hope to see you there.”
According to FOI, non-members can now purchase tickets though there are perks to becoming a member of the organization. These include members-first opportunities to purchase tickets to the organization’s events, and the chance to receive the Jeffrey Pine Journal biannual magazine in the mail, as well as a monthly e-newsletter and other advisories free of charge. Donations of any amount are welcome, and tax deductible as allowed by law..