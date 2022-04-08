The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week that an outside professional firm continues a use of force review regarding an incident that occurred last year involving George Barlow III.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, when two Inyo County deputies encountered Barlow while on an unrelated call. During the incident, which occurred near the Chevron gas station on N. Sierra Highway, a struggle ensued, a deputy shot and killed Barlow’s pitbull and Barlow was taken into custody.
Accusations of law enforcement brutality followed after the circulation of a video on social media showing the violent confrontation. Barlow was hospitalized after the incident.
The Inyo County District Attorney’s Office investigated the allegations of excessive force and in September 2021 Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy issued his “Use of Force Report” that absolved the deputies of allegations that they used excessive force. Notably, the report states that the incident didn’t turn violent until Barlow allegedly charged the deputies.
