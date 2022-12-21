Operation Santa

During Operation Santa Tuesday night the Bishop Police Officers Association brought some Christmas cheer by presenting this little boy with a bicycle donated by Aerohead Cycles of Bishop, a great supporter of the community and the Bishop Police Department. Pictured here with the boy are officers Dave Scobie, left, and Brian Hohenstein. During the event, Santa was escorted through the Bishop area by the Bishop Police Department, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department and the Bishop Fire Department.

 Photo courtesy of the Bishop Police Department

