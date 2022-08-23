Mountains to Desert Library Service

Nancy Masters, Inyo County Free Library director and Jayne Hall, librarian, are pictured with the county’s new Bookmobile parked in front of the county courthouse in Independence.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo County

Staff and volunteers with the Inyo County Free Library will soon be hitting the open road as part of an effort to improve access to literacy, history, and educational programs and materials from Bishop to Tecopa.

The “Mountains to Desert Library Service” is the reincarnation of the Inyo County “Bookmobile,” defunct now for more than 30 years. Before its decommissioning, the Bookmobile was a common site for much of the 1960s and ’70s as it traveled U.S. 395 and State Route 190 to bring the world of imagination and knowledge to communities near and far.

Tags

Recommended for you