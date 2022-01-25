County and regional officials expressed optimism and excitement regarding the Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center after hearing a presentation about the project last week.
The idea of a small business resource center for the Eastern Sierra has been germinating for years but the effort ramped up in the last year or so with the acquisition of a physical space through a private investor looking to take advantage of Bishop’s Opportunity Zone status.
The private investor hopes to see tax benefits on the property, located where the old Crafters Mall used to be in downtown Bishop, while turning the project over to the county to manage.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on the Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center’s draft business plan that outlines the multi-layered services to be offered to the area’s entrepreneurs as well as to existing businesses seeking to grow.
