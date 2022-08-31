A 40-year-old Ridgecrest man nearly drowned and had to be fished out of the Los Angeles Aqueduct Aug. 25 after he and another Ridgecrest man apparently trespassed on LADWP land near Olancha, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

According to the CHP, at about 1 p.m. Agu. 25, the Lone Pine California  Highway Patrol received a report of an abandoned vehicle near the Los Angeles Department Water and Power Aqueduct near Olancha.

