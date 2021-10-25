U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte (R- Hesperia), who represents Inyo and Mono counties, has been awarded a position on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Energy.
As a member of this subcommittee, Obernolte will be in a critical position to help shape the nation’s energy research and development.
“Technological innovation in the United States is key to ensuring a strong and reliable energy industry,” Obernolte said. “The United States already produces energy more cleanly than any other country in the world. When we enable innovation and energy production here at home, we lower global emissions, create jobs and give our innovators the ability to lead on the world stage.”
Earlier this year, Obernolte worked alongside his colleagues in the House Science Committee to pass his Next Generation Computing Research and Development Act as part of H.R. 3593, the Department of Energy (DOE) Science for the Future Act.
His bill aims to accelerate advanced scientific computing programs at the Department of Energy that go beyond classical computing abilities and could support discoveries to bolster clean energy production, predict weather patterns, prevent wildfires and improve national defense.
The House Science, Space and Technology Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy has jurisdiction over energy research, development, and demonstration projects, along with the application of energy technology and Department of Energy laboratories and science activities. Rep. Obernolte already serves on the Science Committee as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight where he has delved into issues such as social media data availability and the origins of COVID-19.
Obernolte is a computer scientist by trade, founding and managing a video game development company for over 30 years and holding a B.S. in engineering and applied science from the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) along with a M.S. in artificial intelligence from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He is the only member of Congress with a master’s degree in artificial intelligence.