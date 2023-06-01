Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary installs new 2023-24 officers

NIHD Board Chair Mary Mae Kilpatrick, in yellow) swore in the 2023-24 NIH Hospital Auxiliary officers during a luncheon at Bishop County Club; from left re Corresponding Secretary Carole Sample, Vice President Karen Benson, President Judy Fratella, Mary Mae Kilpatrick, Treasurer Sharon Moore and Recording Secretary Betty Dickey.

 Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District

Where there is a will, there is a way – as the saying goes – and that keeps the small but mighty Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary moving forward.

Recently the group installed its 2023-2024 slate of officers, demonstrating a never-ending commitment to Northern Inyo Hospital and the communities it serves. NIHD Board Chair Mary Mae Kilpatrick swore in Judy Fratella as President, Karen Benson as Vice President, Sharon Moore as Treasurer, Carole Sample as Corresponding Secretary, and Betty Dickey as Recording Secretary.

