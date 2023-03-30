In the last days of February, a series of avalanches crashed across U.S. Highway 395, just north of Lee Vining, tearing out highway infrastructure and Southern California Edison electrical equipment, triggering widespread power outages that lasted for a week and closing one of the main north-south highway corridors in the state for weeks.
The snow and debris carried by the avalanches damaged guard rails, retaining fences, and SCE equipment, all of which needs to be cleaned up and repaired before the highway can be opened for regular use.
Now, a month after the avalanches, the damaged section of U.S. Highway 395 between Lee Vining and the junction with S.R. 167 (to Hawthorne) remains closed, other than a twice-daily escort (weather permitting) through the avalanche zone that was put into place last Friday.
The limited access comes after weeks of work, allowing crews to open a safe path through the avalanche zone on the highway.
The path has allowed controlled passage through the damaged portion of the highway. These escorts are currently taking place every day, 7 - 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 – 5 p.m., with the escorts dependent on the weather conditions, according to Caltrans. If the crews are unable to work on the roads safely, then escorts do not occur either, according to Caltrans.
Needless to say, U.S. Highway 395 is the central roadway for the Eastern Sierra. It acts as the primary entrance and exit for Bridgeport, Mono County, Walker, Coleville, the Conway Ranch area, the Twin Lakes area and more.
According to Caltrans District 9 Public Information Officer Chris Andriessen, the highway will remain closed for the foreseeable future as crews continue to remove snow and repair the roadway.
“We don’t have a projected date just yet,” Andriessen said. “It all depends on weather conditions.”
He said upcoming storms may delay work even further if the snowfall triggers more avalanche warnings.
Andriessen says that the avalanche site is currently being managed by a company specifically contracted by Caltrans to clear snow and repair the highway in the Lee Vining avalanche zone.