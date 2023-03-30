In the last days of February, a series of avalanches crashed  across U.S. Highway 395, just north of Lee Vining, tearing out highway infrastructure and Southern California Edison electrical equipment, triggering widespread power outages that lasted for a week and closing one of the main north-south highway corridors in the state for weeks.

The snow and debris carried by the avalanches damaged guard rails, retaining fences, and SCE equipment, all of which needs to be cleaned up and repaired before the highway can be opened for regular use.

Tags

Recommended for you