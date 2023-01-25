Northern Inyo Healthcare District (NIHD) recently welcomed its second new board of directors member within two months.

Ted Gardner, sworn in Jan. 18, and Melissa Best-Baker, sworn in last month, are both appointees completing existing terms on the five-member governing board. They join Mary Mae Kilpatrick, Jean Turner and Jody Veenker in maintaining the policy administration needed to operate the 76-year-old district, one of the oldest healthcare districts in the state.

