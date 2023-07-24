After hearing the alarm about a precarious financial position that could eventually lead to bankruptcy at some point in the future, the staff at the Northern Inyo Healthcare District has begun digging into the nuts and bolts of improving the district’s balance sheet.
The efforts to cut expenses and increase revenue have taken various forms since the start of the year. Among the relatively short-term moves are the recent renegotiating of vendor contracts at a reduced rate, office space is being shuffled with an eye to reducing costs, and the overall number of employees has dropped by more than 10%.
Longer term, the district’s business and billing offices have been beefed up with additional employees after the previous administration contracted out most billing and collections to an outside firm and left a bare-bones fiscal group to oversee the vendor and address problems. Elective, non-essential medical services are being scrutinized to make sure they don’t run at a loss.
A consultant has completed a months-long effort to basically re-educate fiscal staff, providers and support staff on the intricacies of health care billing. Improving payments from Medicare, Medicaid and MediCal has been a particular focus.
For more on this story, see the July 22 edition of The Inyo Register.