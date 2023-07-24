After hearing the alarm about a precarious financial position that could eventually lead to bankruptcy at some point in the future, the staff at the Northern Inyo Healthcare District has begun digging into the nuts and bolts of improving the district’s balance sheet.

The efforts to cut expenses and increase revenue have taken various forms since the start of the year. Among the relatively short-term moves are the recent renegotiating of vendor contracts at a reduced rate, office space is being shuffled with an eye to reducing costs, and the overall number of employees has dropped by more than 10%.

