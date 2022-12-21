Northern Inyo Healthcare District (NIHD) welcomes applicants to fill a vacancy on its board of directors.
To qualify, interested residents must be registered voters who live within the district’s Zone III region, essentially the northwest, northeast, and southeast downtown Bishop area.
NIHD Interim Chief Executive Officer Chad Chadwick wants to engage the community in a rigorous search to bring the best candidates forward. All serious applicants with varied experience and qualifications are encouraged to apply.
“There are many rewards to this level of community service,” Chadwick said. “Other boards may rarely see the impact of their work, but health care district boards almost instantly see and hear the effects of their decisions on the community’s well-being. These volunteer leadership positions are rich in community engagement, ongoing education and hold great responsibility. Yet, the best reward comes in knowing that you are bettering your neighbors’ health and thus our community’s well-being overall.”
The five-member Northern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors is charged with maintaining the administration of policy necessary for the operation of the district, including Northern Inyo Hospital, Northern Inyo Associates, NIH Foundation, and NIH Auxiliary. The other four board members include Jody Veenker, Jean Turner, Mary Mae Kilpatrick, and Melissa Best-Baker.
This board is also responsible for selecting the district’s next chief executive officer. The CEO is the only employee reporting directly to the board. The CEO oversees all other NIHD employees.
To be considered, applicants must submit the following before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30:
• Letter or Statement of Interest
• Resume or curriculum vitae, including any public service background (optional), and,
• A completed “Application for Appointment to a Special District Vacancy” form
The Special District Vacancy form is available in the hospital front lobby or the district’s Administration office, located at 150 Pioneer Lane, Bishop. The form is also available on NIHD’s website, www.nih.org, or may be obtained by calling (760) 873-2079.
Again, to be considered for this position, applicants must submit their letter of interest, resume, and application to Autumn Tyerman, clerk of the board, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, 150 Pioneer Lane, Bishop, CA 93514, and/or by email to autumn.tyerman@nih.org.
Chadwick said the board will interview chosen applicants and then name the appointment in early January. Once appointed, the new director will serve for two years of the remaining term before the position is up for election.
Chadwick stressed that, “for the benefit of the district, and leader continuity, we would hope that the appointed board member would choose to stand for election in November 2024 for a full four-year term.”
Zone III’s service boundaries include the following election precincts:
• Precinct 21. Northwest – City
• Precinct 22. Northeast – City, Park area
• Precinct 23. City – Rome to Keough, West of Main Street
• Precinct 24. City – East Pine to East Yaney, East of Main Street
• Precinct 25. City – Keough to West Pine, West of Main Street
• Precinct 26. City – Keough to West Pine, West of Main Street
• Precinct 27. City – East Pine to Willow, East of Main Street
• Precinct 28. City – West Pine to West Line, West of Main Street
• Precinct 29. City – East Line, Hanby area, East side of City
• Precinct 31. City – Willow to South end of City, East of Main Street
For more information about this process, please call Autumn Tyreman at (760) 873-2079.