NIHD prepares to make workforce reductions

Northern Inyo Healthcare District has announced cost-saving efforts, including reducing it's workforce by 15. The district states these nonclinical reductions include roles within support and administration.

 Photo courtesy of Northern Inyo Healthcare District

As the financial situation at Northern Inyo Healthcare District reaches dire levels, a planned effort to “right-size” the operation is underway, the district announced Wednesday.

Regrettably, NIHD anticipates eliminating about 15 positions, or less than 4% of its 460-member workforce, no later than April 21.

