The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard a sobering report from Stephen DelRossi, current acting Northern Inyo Healthcare District chief executive officer, regarding the hospital’s financial “dire situation.”

The Northern Inyo Hospital District is on the brink of bankruptcy.

The district is “in a dire situation,” with costs far exceeding income in the past two years. But the recent waves of red ink follow more than a decade of fiscal mismanagement and significant financial issues that were essentially hidden from public view but have now put the future of the hospital in doubt.

