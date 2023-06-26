The Northern Inyo Hospital District is on the brink of bankruptcy.
The district is “in a dire situation,” with costs far exceeding income in the past two years. But the recent waves of red ink follow more than a decade of fiscal mismanagement and significant financial issues that were essentially hidden from public view but have now put the future of the hospital in doubt.
Stephen DelRossi, current acting NIHD chief executive officer, delivered that jarring assessment of the status of the hospital to the Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting.
The hospital district has about an 80% chance of falling into bankruptcy in the near future, DelRossi said. Fiscal and administrative staff are working to cut costs and increase revenue in an effort to avoid a bankruptcy, he said.
But the task is daunting and there are no assurances that NIHD will survive in its current form.
Best-, worst-case scenario
In the best-case scenario, ongoing cost cutting and other changes could reduce current operating losses to about $300,000 a month, compared to losses over the past two years of more than $1.2 million a month. But even reducing the monthly deficits still generates red ink that must be covered by either reducing services or increasing revenue.
DelRossi said increasing the district’s current property tax or adding a bed tax have been discussed. Several supervisors advised any tax increase would be unlikely to be approved by voters at this time because of NIHD’s shaky financial standing and lack of clear communication about the district’s ongoing issues.
The worst-case scenario is “to do nothing,” let the district go into bankruptcy, which would then “gut the hospital” and have it reemerge as a stripped down rural hospital that only provides “core” medical services geared to saving lives, and little else, he said.
The most startling revelation by DelRossi was his research found that NIHD has been losing money every year for at least the last 10 years. He said that patient revenue has not covered operating costs over the last decade.
“There have been years of neglect” by the district board and administrative staff regarding the financial condition of NIHD, he said. During that time, the hospital “had good cash flow” and substantial payments from the federal government and other sources, so the district was able to “paint a good financial picture when it was anything but good.”
The latest, large infusion of COVID-related funds from federal and state agencies was the most recent example of how outside revenue sources were able to mask the district’s inability to cover its day-to-day expenses. With the COVID money no longer arriving, the district’s financial shortcomings have come into sharper focus.
No entity can continue to operate if it cannot cover its costs, DelRossi noted. He has been repeating that warning since he was hired as the NIHD chief financial officer last year.
