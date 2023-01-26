Northern Inyo Healthcare District invites you to attend today’s Healthy Lifestyle Talk – Infusion Therapy Close to Home: Local access to management of chronic and acute illnesses. This virtual presentation is set to start at 5:30 p.m. this evening.

The talk brings together many of NIHD’s valued experts on the topic. Hosted by Infusion Unit Manager Tammy Andersen, RN BSN, this session also will feature NIHD Internal Medicine physician Dr. Anne K. Wakamiya, NIHD Oncology Patient Navigator Rosie Graves and Acute-Subacute RN and Clinical Staff Educator Christy McIntire.

