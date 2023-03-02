The Northern Inyo Hospital District recently approved new union contracts that will immediately provide double-digit raises to the district’s nurses and staff. Additional, smaller raises over the next two years were also approved.
The new contracts came after several months of negotiations and public picketing by union members asking for higher pay and other job-related changes.
The most significant aspects of the contracts are the pay hikes.
Over the three-year course of the contracts, NIHD nurses in all departments will see their pay raised by 25.5%. The first pay hike of 19.5% will be applied retroactively, with a start date of Nov. 1, 2022. Then there will be a 3% raise on July 1, 2023, and another 3% on July 1, 2024.
The district’s “technical staff,” which includes a wide range of employees throughout the hospital and clinics, will get a total raise of 18% over the course of the contract.
Those workers will see an 8% raise applied retroactively from Nov. 1, 2022, with a 6% raise on July 1, 2023, and a 4% raise on July 1, 2024. Currently, the employees covered by the new salary schedule make between $16 and $40 an hour, depending on the job and level of technical or medial expertise and certification required for specific jobs.
The two contracts will be in force for three years, from Nov. 1, 2022 to Oct. 1, 2025. The contracts have a clause that states neither the union or NIHD can reopen the contracts for additional negotiations or changes during that period.
The fiscal impact of the new pay scales was not mentioned in the NIHD board of directors agenda item on the contracts. The district has found itself mired in red ink in recent months after a new financial officer restated financial reports. The non-profit hospital district has been running monthly deficits of millions of dollars over the past several months.
