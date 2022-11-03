NIH Auxiliary boutique benefits community

NIH Auxiliary members, from left, are Sharon Moore, Karen Benson, Pat Hawley, Judy Speed, Judy Fratella, Diane Remick and Betty Dickey.

 Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary’s Holiday Boutique returns to Bishop, once again offering holiday shoppers a chance to jump on their gift lists.

The boutique will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Birch Street Annex, 2957 Birch St., just catty-corner from the Jill Kinmont Boothe School in the Manor Market region.

