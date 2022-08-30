Most people look at the Alabama Hills and see the unique rock formations as a monochrome strip of browns sitting in front of the hulking gray granite Sierra peaks with a brilliant blue sky above everything.
Heather Heckel saw something different: brilliant colors, no peaks and no blue sky.
A well-established, award-winning artist and art educator, Heckel had never been in the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. But the New York City-based artist was more than familiar with artist-in-residence programs on public lands.
During her career, she has completed 15 such programs in national parks. Some of her works created in those programs have been featured in National Parks Magazine. Those programs have allowed Heckel to travel across the county to create art in such varied locations as Connecticut, New Orleans, the Great Smokey Mountains, Iowa, California and Washington State.
