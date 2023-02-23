The Inyo County Office of Education announced Thursday that Jessica Tex will be representing Area 4 as its newest board member on the Inyo County Board of Education.
Tex fills the vacant seat of longtime board member Mary Kemp. Kemp was a valued and dedicated board member for 19 years and the Inyo County Office of Education would like to sincerely thank her for her service.
Tex was born and raised in Bishop and is an Indigenous woman from the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indian tribe from Coarsegold, California.
Tex is an alumnus of Bishop Union High School class of 2005. She then attended college in Texas, later returning to Bishop to get her licensed vocational nurse certification from Cerro Coso Community College.
Tex is married with two children, Turquoise and Spade. Her husband, Jessie Beaver, is a third-generation farmer of the Owens Valley. Tex’s daughter Turquoise Stone is 11 years old and is active in the local 4-H and D9 Rodeo Association.
“I’m very honored to be the Area 4 trustee of the Inyo County Board of Education,” Tex said. “As a board member, I look forward to meeting new people, sharing my vision for new programs for our children, being an active member during meetings, and always keeping the best interest of our school district communities in mind. Thank you to Mary Kemp for all of your years of service to our communities.”