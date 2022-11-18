The recently installed financial team at the Northern Inyo Hospital District has spent the last two months reviewing the books and recently delivered a somber message: A number of “egregious” errors and omissions by the former Chief Financial Officer Vinay Behl understated the district’s previous and ongoing budget deficits by millions of dollars.

New Chief Financial Officer Stephen DelRossi told the NIHD Board of Directors on Wednesday that the district actually ended last fiscal year more than $3 million in the red, and has been running monthly budget deficits over the last three months that have put the district about $9 million in the red during this current fiscal year. That has made the district cover about $12 million in deficit spending since the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

