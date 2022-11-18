The recently installed financial team at the Northern Inyo Hospital District has spent the last two months reviewing the books and recently delivered a somber message: A number of “egregious” errors and omissions by the former Chief Financial Officer Vinay Behl understated the district’s previous and ongoing budget deficits by millions of dollars.
New Chief Financial Officer Stephen DelRossi told the NIHD Board of Directors on Wednesday that the district actually ended last fiscal year more than $3 million in the red, and has been running monthly budget deficits over the last three months that have put the district about $9 million in the red during this current fiscal year. That has made the district cover about $12 million in deficit spending since the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
DelRossi told the board that the district’s overall balance sheet and reserves are still healthy and have been able to absorb the deficit spending.
A number of steps were laid out by DelRossi and approved by the hospital CEO to help manage the new budget reality. Those include adding staff and oversight in two departments, strictly conforming to “Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” and healthcare industry accounting standards, and providing more financial information to the board and the public.
DelRossi said he was determined to “follow through and address the problems” so by the end of the fiscal year in June 2023 there would be “no negative audit issues.”
In a statement after the meeting, NIHD Chief Executive Officer Kelli Davis said she was confident that under DelRossi, “the district’s financial planning, fiscal health, budgeting, and accounting practices will become stronger than ever. Every aspect of financial reporting and analysis is and will continue to be scrutinized to ensure performance improvement through the highest data integrity.”
For much more on this story, see the Nov. 19 edition of The Inyo Register.