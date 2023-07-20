Fair pies.tif

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair’s apple pie and shortbread cookie contests will be held inside the Charles Brown Auditorium this year.

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair continues to expand its exhibition contest categories to provide more ways for area residents to spread their creative wings.

The new classes this year include repurposed clothing, which don’t need to be wearable, toy scene dioramas, which include various scenarios, “door scaping” and taxidermy, which would include any taxidermy item that one might have on hand.

