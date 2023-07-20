The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair continues to expand its exhibition contest categories to provide more ways for area residents to spread their creative wings.
The new classes this year include repurposed clothing, which don’t need to be wearable, toy scene dioramas, which include various scenarios, “door scaping” and taxidermy, which would include any taxidermy item that one might have on hand.
Michelle Denault, the fair’s exhibits department supervisor this year, said fair organizers are trying to get more interest in participating in the exhibits department. She said organizers went to fair conferences and workshops where they heard suggestions regarding fair exhibits and some of those have been adopted and tailored to fit the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair.
Denault said fair staff also generated ideas that have been developed.
New fair exhibit categories this year include repurposed clothing, which would be upcycled or repurposed old clothing item. The clothing can be turned into anything and does not need to be a wearable item. Contests are asked to include a picture of the “before item” along with the new creation.
Also new this year, the Toy Scene (Diorama) Division, which could include “farm” (farm animals, machinery, buildings, etc.), action figures (GI Joe, Marvel Comics, etc.), animals (dogs, cats, horses, mules, etc.), fantasy figures (dragons, dinosaurs, Harry Potter, Wings of Fire, etc.), construction (equipment, roads, structures, etc.), and all other figures.
Residents also can “plant a wheelbarrow with a scene” as part of another new category. The scene can be a miniature landscape, garden, or whatever the participant can imagine. People can use any type of wheelbarrow that they have but the fair does not provide wheelbarrows.
For a complete list of all exhibit categories, traditional and new, find entry guides for adults and juniors at www.tricountyfair.com.
Completed and signed exhibit entry forms and entry fees can be turned into the Tri-County Exhibit Office between Aug. 14 through Aug. 20. For more information, call the fair office, (760) 873-3588.
Denault said since the COVID pandemic, the fair has condensed the exhibit area to the fairgrounds Home Ec and the Floral buildings. This way, the buildings are fuller and there is more of a mix of exhibits that make it more interesting for fairgoers to peruse.
She said the fair this year also has moved the pie and cookie contests from Friday to the Saturday afternoon of the fair so contestants aren’t rushed to get their entries in. The contests also will be held in the Charles Brown Auditorium where it will be cooler and won’t be competing with acts on stage at the same time.
Denault said organizers are looking for people to enter this year’s apple pie and shortbread cookie contests because there must be a minimum of 25 entries for each contest to move forward. The contests include cash prizes for first, second and third places.
Denault said exhibitors this year also will be able to earn more than just bragging rights for their creations and will be able to sell items at the fair.
She said the item must be entered as an exhibit and must be judged before it can be placed for sale for the public.
“People can’t just come in with a picture and say I want to sell this,” she said.
Denault said while the fair’s exhibit office will start taking entries in person on Aug. 14, people can enter now for any category through the fairgrounds website at www.tricountyfair.com.