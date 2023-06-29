C5 Studios Community Arts Center presents a new show of vibrant, exciting artwork created by local youth and adults through C5 Studios creative arts programs.

The new show, opening on Friday June 30, at 5 p.m., is titled “Create, Connect, Converse, Construct & Contribute,” which is the mission statement of the arts center on Warren Street, Bishop.  These five “C” words also provided inspiration for the name “C5 Studios,” so it is a fitting title for the first exhibition of work created within the arts center’s programs. 

