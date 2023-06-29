C5 Studios Community Arts Center presents a new show of vibrant, exciting artwork created by local youth and adults through C5 Studios creative arts programs.
The new show, opening on Friday June 30, at 5 p.m., is titled “Create, Connect, Converse, Construct & Contribute,” which is the mission statement of the arts center on Warren Street, Bishop. These five “C” words also provided inspiration for the name “C5 Studios,” so it is a fitting title for the first exhibition of work created within the arts center’s programs.
In the words of C5 Studios directors Erin Boehme and Naomi Hart Johnson, “the mission of C5 Studios is referenced in our name which reflects the five Cs central to our intentions - Create, Converse, Connect, Construct and Contribute. We are committed to using creative and arts-based opportunities as a connecting force and a pathway to resolving broader community issues.”
The two note that “the arts have always had the power to drive positive change, challenge the status quo, share perspectives and increase empathy, understanding and awareness and we see it as paramount to our existence to hold space for people to come together to work through these essential processes. We are here to enable the arts to be the force for healing and change we know they can be in our community.”
They said one of C5 Studios priorities is to offer a safe space where people of all ages are invited to explore, experiment and express their experiences and ideas, “and this show celebrates the people who have visited C5 or worked with our staff off-site and the incredible artwork they have created.”
Create, Connect, Converse, Construct & Contribute brings together the work of children, young people and adults who have participated in C5 Studios programming, including the new after school arts program, visits from Bishop Elementary School and partnerships with Home Street Middle School, Wild Roots Forest School, Sacred Rok, Inyo County Probation and Inyo-Mono Association for the Handicapped.
The C5 Studios directors also hope this show will celebrate and recognize the financial support shown for these programs through grants awarded by the city of Bishop, sponsors of the after school arts program, Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation, sponsors of the partnership with HSMS, and California Arts Council, whose funding supported the development of new partnerships with local organizations such as Sacred Rok, Eastern Sierra Pride and IMAH and also allowed C5 to offer free-of-charge classes and workshops for young people from the general public.
The show opens to the public on Friday, June 30, with a reception from 5 – 7.30pm. All are welcome.