A representative of Coast2Coast Public Safety, which has been providing ambulance service to the greater Bishop area for about the last three months, told the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the company is seeking life support in the form of a $60,000-a-month subsidy or it could reduce the level of care provided or cease its local operations altogether.
Coast2Coast Public Safety Director of Business Development Sarah Morris, who provided an update of the service during Tuesday’s board meeting, said the expected revenue streams of 911 calls, long-distance transports from Northern Inyo Hospital that do not meet flight criteria, and flight transports of crews and patients from the hospital to the airport, currently are not covering costs of operations.
She said the company was expecting to see more long-distance transports through Northern Inyo Hospital but the hasn’t happened.
Allison Partridge, chief nursing officer for the hospital, said Tuesday that the decision whether to send a patient via air or land transport is up to the physician.
Partridge said if the patient can’t be treated or admitted at the hospital, it usually means the patient requires critical care that the hospital cannot provide.
“The physician will look at the patient and decide whether or not it’s appropriate for patient to be in a rig (ambulance) for five hours during the transport,” Partridge said.
Mike Patterson and Lisa Patterson, of Sierra LifeFlight, which provides medical air flights locally, said the patient’s wellbeing should always be at the forefront, especially since Inyo County is so remote.
“Think of your family member in the back of an ambulance for five hours,” Lisa Patterson said.
In reviewing the “payer mix” for the Bishop area, which is the percentage of claims that result from ambulance runs when billed to different insurance payer groups, she noted that the bulk stems from Medicare and Medi-Cal, which are notorious for lengthy reimbursement procedures. She said some billing has to be written off if a patient has no means to pay although the company tries to develop payment plans with patients who can meet them.
She said since beginning operations in the Bishop area through July 16, C2C has responded to 461 911 calls and provided transportation to about 70% of those calls. The company also responded to 41 mutual aid calls, which included standby to the Bishop Fire Department and assistance to Big Pine, Independence and Mono County.
A call volume breakdown per area shows that 46% of the calls C2C responded to were within the Bishop City limits, 14% were on the Bishop Paiute Reservation and 40% were in Inyo County.
Morris noted that C2C has invested about $400,000 in its Bishop division and its monthly operations to run two ambulances cost about $30,000. She said through July 16, revenue collected totaled about $30,500.
Morris said the $60,000-a-month subsidy needed to operate two ambulances within the Bishop area would be temporary and could be reviewed as revenue streams increase.
She said an increase in revenue is anticipated if and when C2Cacquires an Exclusive Operating Area (EOA) contract with the county that would cover the city of Bishop and surrounding area.
However, the Exclusive Operating Area agreement process, which is overseen by the state’s the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Authority, is lengthy and could take as long as 18 months.
Symons Emergency Services, which had been serving the greater Bishop area for more than 30 years with the Exclusive Operating Area agreement, announced in January that it would be closing operations in April due in part to financial challenges. County staff then developed a request for proposals under a short turn-around timeline to ensure there was no break in 911 service to Bishop. This led to the county signing a 90-day contract with Coast2Coast in April. The contract ends at the end of this month.
The county also has contracted with a company to conduct a comprehensive EMS survey of the entire county regarding services and where there are challenges.
For much more on this story, see the July 20 edition of The Inyo Register.