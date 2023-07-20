A representative of Coast2Coast Public Safety, which has been providing ambulance service to the greater Bishop area for about the last three months, told the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the company is seeking life support in the form of a $60,000-a-month subsidy or it could reduce the level of care provided or cease its local operations altogether.

Coast2Coast Public Safety Director of Business Development Sarah Morris, who provided an update of the service during Tuesday’s board meeting, said the expected revenue streams of 911 calls, long-distance transports from Northern Inyo Hospital that do not meet flight criteria, and flight transports of crews and patients from the hospital to the airport, currently are not covering costs of operations.

