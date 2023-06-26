The Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday (June 26) is set to hear an update from Coast2Coast Public Safety, the emergency services provider that recently took over ambulance service in Bishop and throughout the greater Bishop area.
The new company took over for Symons Emergency Services, which ceased advanced life support (ALS) ambulance services in the greater Bishop Exclusive Operating Area in April after serving the area for decades.
Coast2Coast specializes in public safety services ranging from Security, EMS, fire rescue, and emergency management to K-9 narcotics and explosives detection, electronics detection, and search and rescue. The company could be providing services in more areas of Inyo County as the county begins to evaluate EMS services throughout Inyo.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, the council is set to hear from the company’s Director of Business Development Sarah Morris and Coast2Coast Public Safety Director of Eastern Sierra Division Lorenzo Tovar.
Based on the meeting’s agenda, the representatives will be covering topics such as an overview of Coast2Coast, it’s staffing in Bishop, which includes three paramedics and four EMTs, the company’s weekly call volume from April, when the company took over, through mid July, as well as expansion and revenue streams.
A brief overview of call totals over the eight weeks Monday’s presentation will cover shows that C2D had 325 911 calls, 231 transports and 20 mutual aid calls
Company reps also are set to discuss the importance of securing an exclusive operating area, which would give C2C exclusive rights to all ground ambulance transports and is what Symons operated under when it was in service.
The securing of an exclusive operating area is necessary for 911 to succeed in Bishop, C2C notes.
According to the presentation material, C2C already has made a significant investment in Bishop – $352,000 in equipment, payroll, daily usage (fuel/maintenance), logistics/move, and insurance at $51,000, while collecting about $2,296 over the same time period.
The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet in open session at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Bishop City Hall, 301 W. Line St. Meeting agendas, including how the meetings can be viewed remotely, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofbishop.com.