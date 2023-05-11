On April 24, fire struck the community of Darwin, destroying three homes and the studio of artist Judyth Greenburgh, though she is grateful that her house was spared. “We just celebrated our silver wedding anniversary and my husband’s 70th birthday and added a third celebration - that we still had a home.” She said support from friends and neighbors has been overwhelming and a fundraiser for Greenburgh has been set up at https://gofund.me/00bf54a6. Greenburgh said the community of Dawin is currently actively building up its fire preparedness and currently fundraising for that, too. If anyone wants to help Darwin, donations can be received at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DarwinJig
Neighbors helping neighbors after a fire in Darwin
- Photo by Steven Heller
