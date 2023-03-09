The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Destination Death Valley, LLC to operate visitor services in Death Valley National Park under a 10-year concession contract. The existing lodging, RV campground, food service, retail, and other visitor services at Stovepipe Wells Village will transition to the new concessioner on Jan. 13, 2024.

The operation of the Stovepipe Wells Village concession contract will provide a significant portion of the services visitors seek at the park and is critical to providing a positive visitor experience. The new contract was awarded through a competitive selection process.

Tags

Recommended for you