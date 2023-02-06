Inyo National Forest wildland firefighters plan to burn approximately five acres of slash piles below the community of Aspendell next week, Feb. 6-8. Burning these piles now while encircled in deep snow and in the right weather conditions will help protect homes in the future from potential wildfires.

Smoke will be visible from Aspendell and along Bishop Creek on Highway 168. Although not likely, smoke may also potentially be seen from Highway 395 and the communities of Paradise and Swall Meadows.

