The Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center at 2300 W. Line St., Bishop, is set to celebrate two tribal artists in this new NüüMü WIA-Nü lecture series.
There will be an evening of poetry and music featuring author, singer-songwriter Natalie Haskins from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Tazbah Chavez, performance poet turned television writer and director, is scheduled to talk on "Native Representation & Storytelling in Television" from 5:30 -7 p.m. Monday, Feb.13.
The public is invited to attend and admission to the Cultural Center is free.
For more information, call (760) 873-8844, ext. 0.