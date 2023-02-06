The Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center at 2300 W. Line St., Bishop, is set to celebrate two tribal artists in this new NüüMü WIA-Nü lecture series.

There will be an evening of poetry and music featuring author, singer-songwriter Natalie Haskins from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. 

