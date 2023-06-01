One of the many highlights of Mule Days, which celebrated its 53rd year of honoring the American mule this year, includes the Mule Days Parade on Saturday, which holds the record for the longest non-motorized parade in the world. The parade included area and regional agencies, businesses, community organizations and the marching bands from Bishop schools.
featured
Mule Days Parade 2023
- Photos by Terrance Vestal
-
-
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Residents hope to spark investigation effort
- Sober Grad Night seeks sponsors and volunteers
- Woman dies after falling into runoff-fueled Bishop Creek
- Memorial Day service
- Mule Days Parade 2023
- Klondike Lake closed to motorized boaters
- Badwater Road not so bad
- Utility upgrades proposed in Death Valley
Popular Content
Articles
- Woman dies after falling into runoff-fueled Bishop Creek
- Investigation into Independence murder continues
- Spring area runoff picks up pace, streams and creeks are surging
- Burial sites stop work on Olancha bypass
- Agency highlights Gusé on Missing Children’s Day
- 'Everybody plays the mule'
- SIHD hosts its first Health and Community Fair
- Residents hope to spark investigation effort
- Extensive spring runoff FAQ includes information from multiple agencies
- 53rd annual Mule Days celebration kicks off today (May 23)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.