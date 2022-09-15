More flooding continues to play havoc in Death Valley

Park spokesperson Abby Wines stands in a eroded shoulder on the side of Badwater Road.

 NPS photo by Charles Thompson

Another round of storms impacted roads in the Death Valley region on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National Park Service  has some updated estimates for roads to reopen.

The west entrance to Death Valley National Park is closed due to extensive damage to California Highway 190 west of the Park’s boundary. Caltrans has not yet released an estimated timeline for reopening.

