Monsoon rains boost Inyo irrigation season

The 2022-23 runoff estimate for the Owens Valley bounced out of the “worst ever” category thanks to a burst of late-summer monsoon rainstorms. Those rains also boosted the amount of irrigation water delivered from streams and creeks to agricultural land in the Owens Valley.
The storms in August came after a surprising soggy season in the Owens Valley that delivered higher than average precipitation in Bishop and most other communities in the region, including Death Valley. Of course, those totals are relative. In Bishop, the yearly rainfall hit about 5.5 inches, a half inch higher than the historic average for the rain year that ended October 1. The rains devastated roads in Death Valley National Park and also flooded a number of county roads. The rainfall, however, did not reduce the overall severity of the region’s drought conditions.