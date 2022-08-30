Mono County is willing to go to battle over the amount of irrigation water soaking Long Valley, but it wants to stockpile plenty of ammo before launching a second legal assault against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

That was the message delivered by the Mono County Board of Supervisors to citizens and groups seeking reassurances that the county would continue to confront LADWP regarding the fate of the pastures surrounding Long Valley and in Little Round Valley. Public comment at the Aug. 16 meeting was more strident then the supervisors’ measured response. Many speakers sought an almost ironclad pledge that the county would go to court if it believed LADWP was not living up to its promises to provide irrigation water to ranchers in Long Valley.

