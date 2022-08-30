Mono County is willing to go to battle over the amount of irrigation water soaking Long Valley, but it wants to stockpile plenty of ammo before launching a second legal assault against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
That was the message delivered by the Mono County Board of Supervisors to citizens and groups seeking reassurances that the county would continue to confront LADWP regarding the fate of the pastures surrounding Long Valley and in Little Round Valley. Public comment at the Aug. 16 meeting was more strident then the supervisors’ measured response. Many speakers sought an almost ironclad pledge that the county would go to court if it believed LADWP was not living up to its promises to provide irrigation water to ranchers in Long Valley.
Scott Kemp, whose family works one of the Long Valley leases, thanked the board of supervisors for taking LADWP to court in 2018 when the department said it would only offer lease holders “dry leases” with no guarantee of any irrigation water.
After the legal action started, LADWP provided ample water to the Kemp and Lacey leases, he noted.
The county and the Sierra Club sued LAWP in 2018 claiming the department had to prepare a California Environmental Impact Report (EIR) before changing the terms of the leases and reducing the historic amount of irrigation water to those leases. The trial court ruled in the county’s favor, but that ruling was overturned on appeal. That means the LADWP can decide how much or how little water it provides to the leases, based on terms of the 2010 leases.
For more on this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Inyo Register.