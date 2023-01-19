Bishop's most adorable children's community theater event goes live Saturday with an exciting performance of "The Jungle Book" for one day only.
The Missoula Children's Theatre is back in town with its annual performance featuring children from the local community. Bring your kids and family to watch "The Jungle Book" at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School Auditorium on N. Fowler Street. The more than 60-strong cast features kids from kindergarten through eighth grade who have been working hard all week learning lines, songs and stage directions to bring you this comedic interpretation of a classic tale.
Thanks to the generosity of community members and a donation from the Bishop Unified School District, entrance is free, but donations are encouraged. Baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information please contact Genevieve at (760) 258-6377.