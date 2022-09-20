Area residents and visitors turned out for the three-day Millpond Music Festival over the weekend at Inyo County’s Millpond Park. The event featured local favorites, such as Sage Romero, as well as the more eclectic, including Brynn Albanese and the Zongo All-Stars. The Millpond Music Festival, which also includes a wide variety of food and crafts vendors as well as children’s activities, celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

Tags

Recommended for you