Area residents and visitors turned out for the three-day Millpond Music Festival over the weekend at Inyo County’s Millpond Park. The event featured local favorites, such as Sage Romero, as well as the more eclectic, including Brynn Albanese and the Zongo All-Stars. The Millpond Music Festival, which also includes a wide variety of food and crafts vendors as well as children’s activities, celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.
featured
Millpond Music Festival
- Photos by Jesse Steele/Eastern Sierra NOW
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Bishop tennis garners more experience against Ridgecrest
- County Elections Office gears up for November’s voting
- Millpond Music Festival
- Bishop High School football keeps High Desert Classic trophy
- Eastern Sierra Land Trust earns national recognition
- Groups to host candidates forums
- Flo’s Dinner plays host to annual car show
- ESTA introduces first all-electric vehicle to fleet
Popular Content
Articles
- More flooding continues to play havoc in Death Valley
- Big Pine resident charged with possessing meth
- ‘Escaped campfire’ causes wildfire in Mammoth Lakes
- ESTA introduces first all-electric vehicle to fleet
- Officers rescue Ridgecrest man from drowning in aqueduct
- School board races draw long list of candidates
- Flo’s Dinner plays host to annual car show
- Mono County will fight for Long Valley
- New York artist finds color in the Alabama Hills
- Wildfire Education Academy returns on Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.