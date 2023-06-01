Bishop VFW Auxiliary Post 8988 and Bishop American Legion Post 118 hosted a Memorial Day service on Monday at East Line Street Cemetery. Flags were placed at the grave sites for veterans at both the East Line and Pioneer cemeteries. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Since 1970, it is observed on the last Monday of May. The local veterans groups also line Main and Line streets with U.S. flags on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor those who served.

