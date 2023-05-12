American Legion Post 118 Commander Steve Alcorn and Auxiliary Unit 118 President Joyce Curwick offer poppies at Von’s. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 118 , District 27, will be offering poppies for veterans through May 27 at Von’s, Grocery Outlet Market and Dwayne’s Pharmacy for Memorial Day.
Memorial Day poppies
- Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 118
