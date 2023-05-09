Inyo County Health and Human Services Director Marilyn Mann reminded the Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week that May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mann noted that 1 in 5 adults experience a mental health illness every year, and one in 20 of those adults experience it at severe levels. Fifty-five percent of the counties nationwide do not have a full-time psychiatrist on staff, Mann said, adding that, while mental health illness is treatable, there is not the access to care that there is for physical illnesses like diabetes or heart disease.

