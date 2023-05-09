Inyo County Health and Human Services Director Marilyn Mann reminded the Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week that May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mann noted that 1 in 5 adults experience a mental health illness every year, and one in 20 of those adults experience it at severe levels. Fifty-five percent of the counties nationwide do not have a full-time psychiatrist on staff, Mann said, adding that, while mental health illness is treatable, there is not the access to care that there is for physical illnesses like diabetes or heart disease.
This year’s Mental Health Awareness Month theme is “More Than Enough.”
“Whatever we do every day to take care of our own mental health is more than enough,” Mann said. “One step is more than enough. What we do as family and friends of people who are experiencing mental illness – being for them – is more than enough. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves everyday and any little step we take towards a healthier experience for ourselves and those we care about is more than enough.”
In his quarterly report, Inyo County Film Commissioner Jesse Steele told the Board Tuesday that it could potentially be a busy spring and summer for filming in Inyo County, with daily requests for assistance coming in from filmmakers.
According to Steele, he has been working with location scouts on a wide variety of productions, including: a camping documentary, fashion photo shoot, Apple TV commercial, Austrian documentary, and two action sports commercials. Steele also reported on the progress being made to build a bona fide Film Commission website, replete with a single permit application that is automatically distributed to the appropriate landowners and/or land management agencies.
Inyo County’s Veterans Service Office continues increased outreach efforts throughout Inyo and Mono counties, and is experiencing a welcome growth in caseloads as a result.
VSO Gordon Greene reported last week that in 2022, he filed 271 claims on behalf of veterans and their families, bringing in $46,201 a month in addition to $119,914.65 in retroactive claim payments. That’s more than double the claims Greene processed in 2021.
Greene took the opportunity during his Board update to encourage community members to wear red on Fridays. According to Greene, R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday is a way to remind people that there are troops serving overseas and to let troops know that the American public is keeping them in its thoughts.
Board meeting today (May 9)
The board is set to meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.
You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.