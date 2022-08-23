Matt Lee-Ashley

Matt Lee-Ashley, chief of Staff for the White House Council on Environmental Quality,

Matt Lee-Ashley, Chief of Staff for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, will speak at Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s virtual Paddle Raise at 6 pm on August 25th. Lee-Ashley, who brings an extensive multi-agency background in environmental protection, will discuss the role of land trusts in the future of California conservation, and the steps required to meet the state’s 30x30 goals.

In May of 2021, the Biden administration launched the America the Beautiful Initiative, outlining a goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. Since then, states, tribes, private sector leaders, and the public have moved 30x30 to the forefront of conservation, working collaboratively to meet local and national goals.

Tags

Recommended for you