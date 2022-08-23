Matt Lee-Ashley, Chief of Staff for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, will speak at Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s virtual Paddle Raise at 6 pm on August 25th. Lee-Ashley, who brings an extensive multi-agency background in environmental protection, will discuss the role of land trusts in the future of California conservation, and the steps required to meet the state’s 30x30 goals.
In May of 2021, the Biden administration launched the America the Beautiful Initiative, outlining a goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. Since then, states, tribes, private sector leaders, and the public have moved 30x30 to the forefront of conservation, working collaboratively to meet local and national goals.
In California, the state’s 30x30 Initiative is a commitment defined by Governor Newsom’s Nature Based Solutions Executive Order N-82-20, to conserve thirty percent of its lands and coastal waters by 2030. Implementation of the initiative in California will have broad effects, including the permanent protection of millions of additional acres of land and wildlife habitat. Kay Ogden, ESLT’s Executive Director/CEO, said on 30x30: “California is blessed with a wider array of animal and plant species than any state in the country. Protecting, stewarding, and restoring our natural and working lands and waters is one of the most critical things we can do to address the climate crisis. We’re working hard to help form conservation priorities for 30x30 in the Sierra Nevada region, and to bring the grants, funds, and efforts to implement them.”
ESLT’s virtual Paddle Raise at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 is the culmination of the organization’s 21st Anniversary Lands & Legacy Celebration. The nationally accredited land trust is celebrating the permanent protection of over 21,000 acres of Eastern Sierra land in 21 years of operation. Registration for the event is free – RSVP at www.eslt.org/lands-legacy-2022.