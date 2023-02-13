The Mary Austin Prize for Writing is in its 12th year. Each year sophomores, juniors, and senior students are invited to submit an essay of at least 500 words.
The contest is named after the writer Mary Austin, who taught, wrote and made her home in Inyo County between the years of 1891 and 1901. While living in Independence, Mary wrote, “The Land of Little Rain,” the book that made her famous.
The contest encourages students to write essays about an experience in nature. Throughout the years, the judges have stayed anonymous. When the essays are read, the name of the student and school affiliation are removed.
The contest is organized by Altrusa International of the Eastern Sierra with the assistance of The Inyo Register.
The prizes are donated by a generous anonymous donor and this year each of the best five essay writers received $300 and the book, “The Laws Field Guide to the Sierra Nevada,” written by John Muir Laws.
All the schools in Inyo and Mono counties were invited to participate. Twenty-eight essays were received from the schools of Big Pine, Bishop, Lee Vining, and Owens Valley.
The best five essays are:
“You in Honky Tonk,” by Wil Mairs, Big Pine High School
“A Day at Mammoth Mountain,” by Morgan Renard, Big Pine High School
“Summit,” by Kyle Schaniel, Bishop High School
“Water,” by Esha Eilts, Lee Vining High School
“You’re Breathing the Topic of my Essay,” by Kira Wanner, Lee Vining High School
The essays were published in the Feb. 4 edition of The Inyo Register.