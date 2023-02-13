The Mary Austin Prize for Writing is in its 12th year. Each year sophomores, juniors, and senior students are invited to submit an essay of at least 500 words.

The contest is named after the writer Mary Austin, who taught, wrote and made her home in Inyo County between the years of 1891 and 1901. While living in Independence, Mary wrote, “The Land of Little Rain,” the book that made her famous.

Tags

Recommended for you